SZA has every reason to celebrate this holiday season. On top of appearing on Saturday Night Live, going viral with a parody track, and finally releasing her long-awaited sophomore album SOS, December keeps proving fruitful for the “Nobody Gets Me” singer. Yesterday, it was revealed that SOS topped the Billboard 200 for a second week.

It appears SZA spent the holiday in Hawaii. To commemorate her latest feat, she shared some pictures of herself on location, wearing a swimsuit that left little to the imagination. In the post’s caption, SZA appeared to reference a post celebrating the first week the album went No. 1 that had since been deleted. However, she was still in good spirits for the second consecutive week.

“Lol instagram randomly deleted my post last week .. but APPARENTLY ITS STILL TRUE THIS WEEK,” she said. “number 1 two weeks in a row .. God is incredible. I won’t repeat it all but thank you everybody for supporting me and speaking power n love into me. It’s 9:43 in Hawaii. I couldn’t ask for anything more. Life is beautiful and what it should be.”

SZA looks amazing in new photos from Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/4zhTJt6ost — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2022

Also in the post were other notable accomplishments, like the fact that SOS is the first album by a Black woman artist since Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled surprise album two spend its first two weeks at No. 1. There is also a stat in there that notes that SZA and Taylor Swift are the only women artists to have at least 20 songs charting simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100.

