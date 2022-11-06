Takeoff Was Honored By Two Minnesota Vikings During Pregame Warmups

The sudden loss of Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) is occupying hearts across the music industry — from Drake and Offset to Lil Baby and Metro Boomin. His death is also being felt in sports. The star Migos member, 28, was fatally shot early Tuesday morning (November 1) at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Takeoff was attending a private event with Quavo, whose assistant reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect has yet to be identified.

This morning (November 6), Minnesota Vikings starting cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Patrick Peterson honored Takeoff through a Dreamathon-designed graphic tee. Dantzler wore his during pregame warmups, while Peterson was spotted in an Instagram post shared by Dreamathon, which was founded by Bruce Thompson and has generated numerous statement pieces for players across the league.

Cam Dantzler paying tribute to the late Takeoff. 🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/48xCGbCKyI — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

This summer, Dantzler dedicated this season to Jeff Gladney, his former Vikings teammate who died in a May car crash aged 25. Both players were drafted by Minnesota in 2020.

Several other athletes reacted to Takeoff’s tragic passing earlier this week, including New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. “Our legends are being taken away too soon,” former All-Pro defensive back Darrelle Revis tweeted. “A big supporter of Migos. It’s just not good to wake up to news like this.”

See more reactions from around sports below.

Heart heavy. We gotta Stop doin this. Rest in Peace Take. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 1, 2022

RIP bra… — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) November 1, 2022

our legends are being taken away too soon. a big supporter of Migos. it’s just not good to wake up to news like this. @1YoungTakeoff @QuavoStuntin — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) November 1, 2022

Damn rest easy TakeOff!!🙏🏾 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) November 1, 2022

RIP to Atlanta’s own Takeoff. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/lrZq3oE4sf — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 1, 2022

No Fucking Way.. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 1, 2022

This one hurts 😕 https://t.co/dQWsVVTAkp — jp crawford (@jp_crawford) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏾 — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) November 1, 2022

Really sad day for music and for Gwinnett. Takeoff is a legend everywhere, but in G-Co he is absolutely loved. The kindest, most humble, most caring man with the best sense of humor. All my thoughts and prayers to those closest to him who are dealing with unimaginable loss. RIP. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 1, 2022

Rest in Peace Kirshnik “Takeoff” Khari Ball Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/27UbMtCLkY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 1, 2022