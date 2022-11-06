Takeoff 2022
Getty Image
Music

Takeoff Was Honored By Two Minnesota Vikings During Pregame Warmups

by: Twitter

The sudden loss of Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) is occupying hearts across the music industry — from Drake and Offset to Lil Baby and Metro Boomin. His death is also being felt in sports. The star Migos member, 28, was fatally shot early Tuesday morning (November 1) at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Takeoff was attending a private event with Quavo, whose assistant reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect has yet to be identified.

This morning (November 6), Minnesota Vikings starting cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Patrick Peterson honored Takeoff through a Dreamathon-designed graphic tee. Dantzler wore his during pregame warmups, while Peterson was spotted in an Instagram post shared by Dreamathon, which was founded by Bruce Thompson and has generated numerous statement pieces for players across the league.

This summer, Dantzler dedicated this season to Jeff Gladney, his former Vikings teammate who died in a May car crash aged 25. Both players were drafted by Minnesota in 2020.

Several other athletes reacted to Takeoff’s tragic passing earlier this week, including New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. “Our legends are being taken away too soon,” former All-Pro defensive back Darrelle Revis tweeted. “A big supporter of Migos. It’s just not good to wake up to news like this.”

See more reactions from around sports below.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×