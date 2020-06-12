Eleven-time Grammy winner and EGOT recipient John Legend is unfolding a new era of music. After sharing his powerful track “Bigger Love” back in April, Legend shares his eponymous album’s cover art, tracklist, and release date.

Based on his tracklist, the singer’s upcoming album boasts features from big-name artists like Jhene Aiko and Gary Clark Jr. In a statement alongside his Bigger Love announcement, Legend detailed his album’s inspirations:

“The songs are inspired by the loves of my life: my wife, my family and the rich tradition of black music that has made me the artist I am.

All of these songs were created prior to the world being rocked by a pandemic, prior to the latest police killings in the U.S. that sent so many to the streets in protest. During these painful times, some of us may wonder if it’s ok to laugh or dance or be romantic. Lately, the images of black people in the media have been showing us with knees on our necks, in mourning, or expressing our collective outrage. We feel all those emotions.

But It’s important for us to continue to show the world the fullness of what it is to be black and human. Through our art, we are able to do that. This album is a celebration of love, joy, sensuality, hope, and resilience, the things that make our culture so beautiful and influential.

I’m under no illusion that music can save the world or solve the world’s problems, but I’ve always turned to music to help me through tough times and I know many of you have done the same. That’s why I couldn’t wait to release this album to the world. I debuted in 2004 with an album called Get Lifted. And now, as we enter the summer of 2020, I hope this new album can get you lifted again, fill your hearts with love and inspiration, give you something to dance to, something to hold hands to, something to make love to.”