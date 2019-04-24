Getty Image

Last week, it was revealed that Taylor Swift was one of the individuals honored with a Time cover as one of the magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Those lucky enough to attend the Time gala Tuesday night were treated to appearances from all the biggest stars, and Taylor Swift’s first extended performance since wrapping her Reputation tour.

Swift took the stage in a dreamy pink gown, performing an entirely acoustic setlist including some major fan favorites — “Love Story,” “Delicate,” “Shake It Off,” “New Year’s Day,” and “Style.” The songs she performed (and pretty much every Taylor Swift song, really) are highly personal, and Swift discussed the vulnerability and power in making art based on your own experiences. “When you write about your life, it lets you process your life…good or bad,” she said before performing “Delicate” from 2017’s Reputation. “I use my writing as an armor.”

Swift wasn’t the only notable performer at the star-studded event. Khalid performed a set including his hits “Talk,” “Location,” and “Young, Dumb, And Broke.” On the red carpet, Swift gave her endorsement of the rising R&B-pop star. She called herself a “huge Khalid fan,” and said that “if you haven’t listened to his new album Free Spirit, that’s a real loss. That’s a real missed opportunity.”

Watch fan-shot videos from Swift’s performance at the gala below.

📹 | Taylor performing "Style" acoustic at the #TIME100 gala tonight pic.twitter.com/eORSGrBGRi — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNYBU) April 24, 2019

📹 | Taylor performing “Delicate” acoustically at the #TIME100 gala! pic.twitter.com/l1runPLT8U — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNYBU) April 24, 2019

📹 | Taylor performing “Love Story” on the piano at the #TIME100 gala tonight pic.twitter.com/ReGNSqPk9H — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNYBU) April 24, 2019