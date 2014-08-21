On The Awkward Brilliance Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ Music Video

In September 2002, Christina Aguleria released her scuzzy hit, “Dirrty,” which is just as gross as its double-r’s imply. I was a 15-year-old boy at the time, so obviously I was a big fan of the song, or more specifically the music video, but even I felt guilty listening/watching to it. It’s a nasty song, and not in the Janet Jackson sense. It also wasn’t as popular as I remember it being: “Dirrty” only peaked at #48 on the Billboard Hot 100; it was Aguleria’s first single to not hit the top-20. So her label panicked quickly released another track: the sympathetic, you-are-perfect anthem “Beautiful.” It became a commercial (#2 on the Hot 100) and critical (Song of the Year nomination) smash.
Taylor Swift, who’s as popular now as Aguleria was during her pop peak, didn’t release a “Dirrty.” She went straight to her “Beautiful,” with a modern twist. She went awkward.
Picture the average T-Swift fan. They’re probably a 13-year-old girl. Maybe she’s too shy to talk to the boy she likes in class. She’s definitely aware of her graceless age; she stumbles and acts like a general klutz. Basically, she’s everyone’s younger cousin. She can’t relate to Beyoncé’s empowerment and Justin Bieber is, like, GROSS, but she can make sense of, “Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake.”
The music video for “Shake It Off” (which, honestly, isn’t a very good song) is that line, visualized. Swift surround herself with talented dancers who move with the nimble grace of a deer; meanwhile, she’s the goof who stomps around like a bear and messes up cheerleader routine. This is obviously ridiculous, because Swift is very composed and very beautiful, but that’s what pop music is: a lie you choose to believe. Taylor Swift knows EXACTLY who her audience i$$$$$$$$$$$$, and she doesn’t care if you’re not along for the ride. Because then you’re just a hater who’s gonna hate, hate, hate.
Yeah but racism?
I don’t think it’s racist at all. Sure, it’ll reinforce a few racist tropes, but that’s pretty much everything at this point.
Yeah I don’t think it’s that racist. Isn’t the main gripe of the “cultural appropriation” crowd that white girls are adopting other cultures because they’re so “cool” and “fun”?
The whole video is T-Swizzle failing disastrously at fitting into any of the depicted pop culture stereotypes and then just having fun with a bunch of regular looking kids. Wouldn’t that be the exact opposite of “cultural appropriation”?
It’s not my kind of music, but it’s catchy, I think most important, she seems to be enjoying herself. It’s impressive someone so in demand and over-exposed, still appears to enjoy herself and what she does. We all strive to make lots of money doing something we enjoy and/or are good at. Respect.
we have different definitions of brilliance…
Not so much “we have” as “there are”. T-swift wants to make bank, and her fans are who she’s played to.
Other artists play to other audiences, as it should be.
The video, what I watched of it, did seem like some well-executed goofy silliness, which is something I tend to enjoy seeing or hearing in pop music. But I agree that the song is not good.
When you don’t write your own shit…lack musical talent…it’s really easy to have a good fucking time being paid to drop shit shingle after shit shingle.
