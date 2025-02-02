Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) executives have found themselves in the center of a few startling allegations. As the home of groundbreaking acts SZA, Schoolboy Q, Doechii, and more, the label is a dream job for those looking to make a name for themselves in the industry. However, according to Newsweek, several former employees are prepared to argue the opposite in a court of law.

In a recently filed civil lawsuit, two past staffers (only referred to as Jane Doe and Jane Roe) accused higher ups Brandon “Big B” Tiffith and Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. of making unwanted sexual advances and sexual battery.

Yesterday (February 1), TDE’s legal counsel released a statement to HipHopDX regarding the accusations. “This is a clear example of a shakedown lawsuit by [Jane Doe] and [Jane Roe] who made a demand of $48 million through their attorneys on fabricated claims, and whose attorneys are looking for their ten minutes of fame,” wrote lawyer Marty Singer. “There are text messages and communications that totally refute these baseless claims. Additionally, Ms. [Doe] and Ms. [Roe] were never employees of Top Dawg Entertainment. We are confident that we will prevail in this action.”

The lawyer of Jane Doe and Jane Roe says otherwise. “This lawsuit presents a glaring example of the systemic abuse and exploitation in the entertainment industry,” said Shounak S. Dharap. “Our clients trusted TDE to act with integrity and professionalism. Instead, their trust was betrayed in profoundly damaging ways. They’re bringing this lawsuit because they refuse to be silenced, and because they intend to hold TDE accountable in court.”

The case is expected to be heard by a judge this coming June.