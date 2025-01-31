Basketball and football aren’t the only sports with deep connections to hip-hop. Some of your favorite rappers, like 2024 breakout star Doechii, also grew up playing soccer (which is also football in most of the world), so it’s only right for the premiere soccer league in the US to show some love to hip-hop (see what I did there?). Doechii appears in MLS’ “Game On” campaign to hype up the upcoming 2025 season — the league’s 30th (time flies, right?).

Amid clips of thrilling headers and game-changing goals, Doechii runs down a list of things that are officially “on,” including: Doechii herself, stars (like Messi!), rivalries, and more. She certainly makes the sport sound more exciting than its reputation stateside, with a declaration that distinguishes Major League Soccer from the many longer-established leagues worldwide: “This is our soccer.” Yup, now, if we could win a world cup or something, maybe they’ll give our soccer some credit.

It certainly helps to have a breakout star like Doechii representing. The release of her debut mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, has made her a bona fide supernova, with a Grammy nomination, a slew of fan-favorite performances, and a newly minted Hot 100 single to her name.