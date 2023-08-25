Reason Clarified His And Moosa’s On-Air Argument: ‘It Definitely Shouldn’t Have Been In Public’

Two weeks after the release of his new album, Porches, Reason appeared on The Breakfast Club to clarify one of the high-profile snafus that happened during the album’s rollout. A few days before the album’s release, Reason appeared on a livestream of the BACKONFIGG podcast, where he seemingly vented his frustrations about his label, TDE, prompting the label’s president, Moosa Tiffith, to call on and get into a heated back-and-forth with his artist.

In the course of the discussion, Moosa revealed that Reason was initially not a priority for his predecessor Dave Free, and joked that even the hosts on the podcast didn’t know any Reason songs. And while fans took the discourse as evidence of a rift between the artist and business partner, during his Breakfast Club interview, Reason asserted that while “it definitely shouldn’t” have happened in public, the discussion was just one of many and there’s no bad blood between them.

Asked if there was a problem between him and TDE, Reason said, “That entire situation, that was a conversation that me and Moo have had behind closed doors a lot…. it definitely shouldn’t have been out in the public. It’s a lot of misconceptions about that… Moosa loves this album. He helped me pick some of the records… It was just one of those things that got so nasty and ugly publicly that now, everything is ‘A Thing.'”

He elaborated that other comments he’d made accidentally fed into the narrative. For example, he’d said no one from the label came to his release party, but explained that the statement was taken out of context; he had previously had a label-led listening, but the release party was more private for family and friends. He also stood behind his statement about J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, clarifying that he didn’t think J. Cole would be bigger than his former labelmate, just bigger in general.

He also said he had more than 1,300 songs recorded… and reiterated that he wanted to put more out. You can see the full interview above.