Constantly controversial rapper Tekashi 69, also known as 6ix9ine, has been in a lot of trouble as of late over aggravated battery, refusing to play a show after being paid, an NFT scam, an unpaid security bill, and his involvement in a 2018 armed robbery. Last year, he had to postpone shows because of “court matters.” He’s currently dealing with the robbery, in which he and members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods allegedly ambushed Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier in Manhattan. 69 didn’t participate in the actual robbery but filmed it from a nearby vehicle. Now he’s claiming that he’s “struggling to make ends meet,” and will go “bankrupt” if he doesn’t win this case.

Per court documents obtained by Complex, 69 stated, “Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled.” He continued: “I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest. However, I do not receive any royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remain unrecouped.”

“It will surely bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover to the permanent detriment and hardship of the family members who rely upon me,” he added in the documents.