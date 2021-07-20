It’s been over a year since Tekashi 69 was officially released from prison due to COVID concerns. The rapper finished the remainder of his sentence on house arrest and in that time recorded a hit track with Nicki Minaj. He’s played a handful of large-scale stadium concerts since his sentence was completed, which he’s been majorly flexing on Instagram, but it now looks like he’s opting to put some upcoming shows on hold due to more legal issues.

Though he usually posts regularly, it’s been a while since Tekashi has been active on Instagram. But this week, the rapper took to social media to inform fans he would be postponing a few concerts. Tekashi explained the shows will be pushed back to deal with family matters and court issues. “I must postpone my North Carolina show & Virginia show due to personal family & court matters,” he wrote. “Update soon.”

While the rapper didn’t specify which family or court matters he needed to attend to, Tekashi has had his fair share of legal troubles in recent months. Earlier this year, Tekashi was reportedly sued by a stripper in Miami after getting in a fight with someone who called him out for snitching. After that, the rapper was hit with another lawsuit, this time by his own security team. The lawsuit reportedly noted the rapper owed the company which employs his security team over $75,000.