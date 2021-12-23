Last summer, Tekashi 69 postponed a number of his upcoming shows to deal with some family issues and “court matters,” but it now looks like one of his recent concerts is now the source of more of his legal issues. The rapper reportedly skipped out on a concert after taking money for it, so he’s now being sued.

According to a report from Complex, who obtained court documents, Tekashi was hit with a lawsuit by promoter JJD Entertainment. The company claims the rapper was set to take the stage on June 27 in Humble, Texas. But when the time came for the show to start, JJD Entertainment claims Tekashi flew in, grabbed the $75,000 he was owed for the show, and left without performing.

Per the lawsuit, Tekashi’s contract for the show denoted that he’d get $45,000 when signing the paperwork and $75,000 when he arrived to perform. The entertainment company even shelled out $28,000 to fly the rapper on a private jet from Florida to Texas. After Tekashi skipped out on the performance, JJD Entertainment was left with no choice but to refund all the tickets from the concert.

Back in June a day after the performance didn’t happen, Tekashi told TMZ that his reason for the no-show is that JJD Entertainment never paid him, a claim which is at direct odds with the promotion company’s lawsuit. Because of Tekashi’s statements about the performance, JJD Entertainment is also suing the rapper for defamation, saying his comments damaged his business’s credibility.

The court documents read: