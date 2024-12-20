The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Gunna, Kalan.FrFr, and Mozzy. It’s a nice slow week after the mad scramble of the past few, as artists and their teams finally settle in for the holiday lull. With SZA’s SOS Deluxe: Lana taking up all the air this week, it’s probably a nice time to sit the weekend out and plot on your 2025. Still, there are a few tidbits this week: Gunna dropped “Got Damn,” an exasperated single reflecting on his past two years of success. And IDK showed off his “Flow” with an introspective song by that title. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending December 20, 2024.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Mozzy & Kalan.FrFr — Lucky Her Sacramento native Mozzy continues his strong tradition of collaborative projects with rappers from Compton, but this time, he opts for a smoother approach. Kalan.FrFr might not seem like as natural a fit with the gritty sensibilities of the Oak Park native, but instead of matching his energy, the Compton crooner offers a cool complementary counterpoint to Mozzy’s hothead bark, like peanut butter and jelly.

Sahbabii — Saaheem (A Lu Bit More) The Atlanta rapper (by way of Chicago) has been building a fairly solid buzz over the past few years since his breakout with 2017’s “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick.” While he has yet to return to the heights he reached with that song, he’s quietly been one of the most consistent Fulton County constituents in terms of quality, if not quantity. Saaheem originally dropped in November, but his deluxe edition gives listeners a chance to spin the block and give him another look. Singles/Videos

Boldy James — “Hidden In Plain Sight” Feat. Whothehelliscarlo, Conway The Machine & Styles P The Detroit punchline juggler dropped seven new songs today in the form of the Hidden In Plain Sight EP with producer Whothehelliscarlo. On its title track, he teams up with fellow Griseldan Conway The Machine and stylistic forebear Styles P for a face-twisting showcase of the finest drug rap fresh off the boat. Larry June — “Treasure Island” A bright, vaguely tropical sample backs another laid-back Larry June flex session. Few rappers make luxury sound so attainable, yet aspirational.

P-Lo — “Lights Out” Feat. Symba, John Mackk & Lil Bean P-Lo is a versatile producer and artist but he’s undoubtedly at his best when he taps into his Bay Area roots and gets hyphy. Equally impressive is how he brings it out of usually more serious-minded rappers like Symba. Ric Wilson — “America Runs On Disco” Funky/disco/house-rap adherent Ric Wilson returns with a bouncy single that slides along the borderline between Chic and DJ Quik, encouraging listeners to shake those limbs loose.

Rob49 — “On Sight” A slight but fun year capper from the Louisiana native, “On Sight” won’t expand his fan base very much, but it will energize existing supporters, giving them something to look forward to in the future. Tee Grizzley — “Diana” Feat. Flo Milli An unexpected pairing that works, “Diana” sees Grizzley step out of his comfort zone over a skittering beat that finds the two rappers flexing with singsong flows.