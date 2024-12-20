IDK’s ‘Flow’ Won’t Be Ignored Thanks To His Introspective New Single

Last month, IDK bounced back on the scene with his latest studio album, BRAVADO + INTiMO. However, the “Denim” rapper still had so much to offer outside of the project’s twelve original tracks.

Today (December 20), the PG County representative released a follow-up to the body of work as a holiday treat for supporters. On “Flow,” IDK performs a lyrical twofer. Firstly, IDK looks to wait those still sleeping on his emcee abilities up. But as you dive further into the song, IDK is paying homage to just how far is flow has propelled him in the rap game.

“The flow is the answer / Water the plants I dance with the daisies actually / Ants inside of my pants got me antsy / Anties hoping and praying the kids will understand me / Labels is praying and wishing and working for the Grammys / Granny praying and praying I duck the double whammies / Family happy only when I can come in handy / Never giving no handy so they can never stand me,” he raps.

IDK hasn’t cracked through to the hip-hop mainstream, but he’s nearly there. For now, he’s grateful for where he is at this precise moment.

Watch IDK’s official video for his new single “Flow” above.

BRAVADO + INTiMO is out on now via .idk. Find more information here.