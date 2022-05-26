The Game Appears To Beat Mike Tyson In An Arm Wrestling Match

The Game has been known to embellish a story or two in his past, but it appears the latest happening in his life may actually have video proof. This past Tuesday, the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast Instagram posted behind-the-scenes footage of an upcoming episode where the legendary boxer hosts the West Coast rapper. The two engage in an intense arm wrestling match where it appears The Game may get the best of Tyson, but the 55-year-old mounts a comeback while simultaneously smoking a joint.

The Game took to Instagram to celebrate his supposed victory. “I beat @MikeTyson arm wrestling & before you get started in the comments… he told me this eye to eye after it was over,” the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper said. “I went light on em in the end cause I love him & I found it in my heart to let him come back lol.”

Perhaps the wildest part of it all is The Game’s admission that he was on mushrooms provided by Tyson. “Mike got me on shrooms, too, y’all. If I’m spaced out for the rest of the day, it’s this n**** fault.”

Evidently, they weren’t potent enough to stop him from a major underdog win and some nice momentum heading into The Game’s upcoming album Drillmatic.

Check out the footage of the arm wrestling match above.