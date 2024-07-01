“F*ck your ex-man, I’m the man now / Think I feel bad, he was fanned out / Do what you like, you’ve been too nice / He didn’t do right, that’s too bad now,” The Kid Laroi raps on “Girls,” his latest single that figures to threaten “Stay” as the biggest hit of his career. The verse is pretty much the subtext of Laroi’s birthday post for his girlfriend, Tate McRae, in the wee hours of Monday, July 1.

“Happy 21st birthday [smile-crying emoji, red heart emoji],” the Australian supernova wrote atop a photo of him kissing McRae on his Instagram Story. “You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae”

Laroi, 20, and McRae sparked dating rumors in January. Laroi ended the month attending the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, where McRae performed at halftime. On February 13, Justin Bieber posted an Instagram photo with Hailey Bieber, his wife of nearly six years, Laroi, and McRae during what sure looked like a double date.

While Laroi’s birthday post erases any question marks around his status with McRae, he cheekily confirmed their relationship during his The First Time Tour concert in Dublin, Ireland on April 14. “I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend is here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame,” he told his crowd, and a fan-recorded video panned over to McRae.