On November 2023, The Kid Laroi released his debut studio album, The First Time. But, the “Where Does Spirit Go” musician isn’t quite done with the body of work.

Today (August 9), The Kid Laroi treated supporters to a five-pack of fresh track off of its deluxe edition, the standout being the Antonio “Dopamine” Zito and Rogét Chahayed co-produced record “Baby I’m Back.”

On the song, which samples Player’s hit “Baby Come Back,” The Kid Laroi talks about his continuously rising star power, its pitfalls, and of course, his love life. As he’s already proven to be a helpless romantic, instead of reflecting on the end of a relationship, he confirms the start a new connection.

“It’s been a crazy last year, I’m tryna process still / I don’t even know how I should feel / I got a couple big houses and some whips, maybe three / And I got family members that got bigger egos than me / And I got fans around the world whenever I’m overseas,” he raps.

Then he turns his attention to the not so glamorous side of fame, rapping: “And I got friends who just pretend and say they love everything / And yes I fell in love again, I thought that sh*t was impossible / And I promise it’s too rеal for me to care what they think / I promisе I don’t give a f*ck because I know who I am.”

If you are a fan of The Kid Laroi, none of this should come as a surprise, as it was heavily featured in his documentary, Kids Are Growing Up. But, it still makes for an enjoyable record.

Listen to “Baby I’m Back” above.

The First Time Deluxe is out now via Columbia. Find more information here.