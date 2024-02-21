The Kid Laroi has been a certified star for a few years now and he’s only 20 years old. Indeed, he burst onto the international music scene as a teen phenom, and now his fascinating rise to stardom will be chronicled in a new full-length documentary, Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About A Kid Named Laroi.

The film is set to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video on February 29, and a trailer is out now.

A press release notes of the movie:

“Kids Are Growing Up tells the intimate story of Charlton ‘The Kid Laroi’ Howard who went from an unknown musician living in Australia to a teenage global superstar selling out his hometown arena on back-to-back nights in just three years. The film captures a unique moment in time, as Laroi enters adulthood, navigating the pressures of rapid fame, struggles with his mental health, first love, and the tragic death of his mentor — the late great Juice WRLD. Cameras began rolling before the massive success of ‘Stay’ and continue as Laroi gears up for his first world tour and studio album. As Laroi is forced to deal with problems greater than his age, he searches for what happiness truly means, and how to handle outsized expectations from the public, those closest to him, and himself.”

The release also notes that Justin Bieber and Post Malone will be featured in the film.

Check out the trailer above.