The Weeknd is an undisputed king of the streaming music era, as evidenced by the fact that “Blinding Lights” is the most-played song in Spotify history. Since its release in late 2019, the song has been racking up streams, and now, it has reached a height no song before it ever has: It’s the first song to ever reach 4 billion total streams on Spotify.

As of this post, Spotify currently shows “Blinding Lights” as having 3,999,046,181 streams, but some started reporting this afternoon (January 11) that the song had eclipsed 4 billion. Regardless, if it hasn’t hit 4 billion quite yet, it will any second now (perhaps by the time you read this) and become the first song to ever do so.

Currently, after “Blinding Lights” on the all-time Spotify list are Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” (3.74 billion streams), Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” (3.15 billion), Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” (3.1 billion), and Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” (2.97 billion). Just outside the top 5 is The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s “Starboy” at 2.95 billion plays.

The last song to break this sort of ground was “Shape Of You.” It used to be Spotify’s most-streamed track ever, and in December 2021, it became the first song to hit 3 billion plays on the platform. At the time, “Blinding Lights” was second on the all-time list, but it rose to No. 1 in January 2023.

