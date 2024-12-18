The Weeknd is setting the table for a massive 2025. His upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is set for release on January 24. His movie based on the album, starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, is also gearing up for a 2025 release. It turns out he has even more than that in store.

On social media today (December 18), The Weeknd wrote, “New album, new tour, new movie, new everything.”

This mirrors what The Weeknd said at his Billions Club Live concert yesterday (per Billboard): “It’s a little holiday gift for the OG XO fans supporting me since day one. 2024 is almost done. But 2025, we got some new sh*t coming out. New album, new tour, new movie. New everything!”

The Weeknd performed a couple of special one-night only concerts in 2024, but this is the first official mention of plans for a tour in 2025.

Meanwhile, in a teaser video, The Weeknd previously said of his upcoming album, “I look in the mirror and feel both old and new, stuck in limbo and unable to move. I still haven’t faced myself. More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right? The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates. A new path awaits. When today ends, I’ll discover who I am. Hurry Up Tomorrow.”