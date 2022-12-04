It appears The Weeknd will close out the year the same way he opened it — by dropping new music. Back in January, he released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM. This month, it appears he will drop a new single for Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Today (December 4), The Weeknd shared a snippet of what seems to be a new song on social media. Though the audio snippet only comprised of an instrumental and no lyrics, the audio was accompanied by an image of the Avatar logo. At the bottom of the screen was what seemed to be a release date, reading, “12.16.22.”

The Weeknd has had quite an impressive journey over the past decade. 10 years ago, he released his three breakthrough mixtapes, House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence, in the form of a compilation called Trilogy, following the breakthrough of his song, “Wicked Games.”

Now, it looks like his music is going to be on the soundtrack for one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

In a recent interview with his hometown paper, Toronto Star, he expressed what’s next for him, after he’s achieved pop superstardom.

I just follow the creative visions I have in whatever medium of art they come and am compelled to share it with as many people as are open to it.

Check out the preview above.