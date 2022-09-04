The Weeknd Loses His Voice During His Show In Los Angeles

During his second of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on his After Hours Till Dawn tour, The Weeknd abruptly ended his show three songs into his performance.

While singing his 2015 hit single, “Can’t Feel My Face,” The Weeknd abruptly stopped in the middle of the song and exited the stage. Shortly after, he returned to the stage and told the audience of over 70,000 that he had lost his voice.

As the crowd expressed their disappointment, The Weeknd assured everyone, “You’ll get your money back. But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

He continued, saying, “You know how much this kills me right now. I’m sorry. I love you so much.”

At the time of writing, it is unclear what The Weeknd’s condition is, however, in a fan-recorded video, viewers can hear a raspiness in his voice as he speaks.

#TheWeeknd loses his voice at the start of his 2nd #AfterHoursTilDawnTour in LA 😭 We hope he has a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wYc6zXrxYN — 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027KIISFM) September 4, 2022

Later that night, the “Out Of Time” singer took to social media, explaining that he had lost his voice earlier during the set, but had tried to push through.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devasted,” he said. “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”