The long-awaited (by some, I guess) sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar, Avatar 2: The Way Of Water is coming to theaters this month and today, we learned some intriguing news about the film’s accompanying soundtrack. In addition to the film’s score, the soundtrack will also feature a new song from The Weeknd, titled “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).” Produced by Swedish House Mafia and the film’s composer Simon Franglen, the song is due for release on December 15 at 12 pm PT. The film itself will hit theaters the next day.

The Weeknd previously teased his connection to the upcoming sequel, leading to speculation about his role in the film’s soundtrack. The whole arrangement may give music fans deja vu after a similar rollout for Rihanna’s new song “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. If this is the new trend, here’s a free idea for any movie studios out there looking to release any more sequels to decade-old blockbusters: we haven’t heard from Ariana Grande in while. Just saying.

“Nothing Is Lost” provides quite the cap for The Weeknd’s major 2022, which included the After Hours stadium tour, the announcement of a new HBO show, The Idol, coming in 2023, and even his own maze at Universal Studios’ Hollywood Horror Nights on Halloween.