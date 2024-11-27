The Weeknd fans are eating today, November 27: The Weeknd just announced the release date of Hurry Up Tomorrow, which is set for January 24, 2025. Shortly after, The Weeknd shared some more news: He announced a one-night-only concert at Pasadena, California’s Rose Bowl Stadium set for the day after the album drops, on January 25, 2025.

The show is set to feature “never-before-seen production” that includes a stage that “will take over the entire floor of the stadium, for a must-see in-the-round experience,” per a press release.

Tickets will be available starting December 2 at 10 a.m. PT via The Weeknd’s website. There are no currently announced presales, but Cash App Visa Card holders will have access to “a select number” of “premium tickets,” which will also grant access to “a 20% instant discount on all official merch purchased on-site with Cash App Visa Card at the One-Night-Only In-The-Round Rose Bowl show.”

This comes after The Weeknd performed another one-night-only show, in Brazil on September 7.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently released a new song called “Open Hearts,” exclusively Apple Immersive Video available on Apple Vision Pro, which was described as “a remarkable storytelling format that leverages 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action.”