2024 isn’t likely to see many more significant album releases at this point in the year. Most artists would rather look forward to 2025, and that includes The Weeknd. He’s been teasing a new album called Hurry Up Tomorrow lately, and now he’s gone ahead and revealed the release date: Today (November 27), he announced on social media that Hurry Up Tomorrow is set for release on January 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, more details about The Weeknd’s film of the same name also surfaced recently, while the artist is fresh off the release of a freaky video for the Anitta collaboration “São Paulo.”

He revealed the title back in September, writing at the time: