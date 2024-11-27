2024 isn’t likely to see many more significant album releases at this point in the year. Most artists would rather look forward to 2025, and that includes The Weeknd. He’s been teasing a new album called Hurry Up Tomorrow lately, and now he’s gone ahead and revealed the release date: Today (November 27), he announced on social media that Hurry Up Tomorrow is set for release on January 24, 2025.
Meanwhile, more details about The Weeknd’s film of the same name also surfaced recently, while the artist is fresh off the release of a freaky video for the Anitta collaboration “São Paulo.”
He revealed the title back in September, writing at the time:
“Yesterday was fourteen years ago…
We held our breath, falling into a shimmering sea in the after hours of the night…
Attempted to cleanse the wounds with melodies and lights, a bulletproof bandage to shield what lies beneath.
In a place where the seasons never changed, where time ceased to exist. But therein lays the problem.
Today has felt like an endless spin. I keep distorting the truth, immune to the dizziness, numb to the nausea. What lies beneath — screams in silence.
I look in the mirror and feel both old and new, stuck in limbo and unable to move. I still haven’t faced myself.
More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right?
The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates.
A new path awaits.
When today ends, I’ll discover who I am.
Hurry Up Tomorrow.”