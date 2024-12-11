The advent of streaming made it easier for artists and their fans to connect than ever before, but even with streaming gaining ground on terrestrial radio and traditional album sales, only a few artists have been able to truly distinguish themselves as streaming superstars. The Weeknd is one of those; with 24 of his songs reaching the billion-streams milestone on Spotify, it’s fitting that Spotify has selected him as the performer to kick off its Billions Club Live initiative. On December 17, listeners in Los Angeles will be invited to a special, one-night-only concert (yes, another one) celebrating The Weeknd’s streaming success with a setlist made up of his “Billions Club” entries.

That includes mega-hits like “Often,” “Heartless,” “Save Your Tears,” and of course, “Blinding Lights,” as well as songs featuring The Weeknd, like Metro Boomin and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” Ty Dolla Sign’s “Or Nah,” which also features Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard, and Gesaffelstein cuts like “I Was Never There” and “Lost In the Fire.” You can see a full list of The Weeknd’s 24 Billions Club songs below.