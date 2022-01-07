Finally, after months of hinting at a new album on the way and teases that warned “a dawn is coming,” The Weeknd has arrived with his latest body of work, Dawn FM. The Weeknd described the album: “Picture the album being like the listener is dead,” he said. “And they’re stuck in this purgatory state, which I always imagined would be like being stuck in traffic waiting to reach the light at the end of the tunnel.” He added, “it could feel celebratory, could feel bleak, however, you want to make it feel.”

You can now explore these possible feelings now that the album is here. Dawn FM’s guest acts include, among others, Tyler The Creator, who joins forces with The Weeknd for the first collaborations of their respective careers on “Here We Go… Again.” The Weeknd begins the song by celebrating his recent wins like performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2021. Despite the highlights, he touches on the downfalls of love and having to experience it multiple times, while Tyler echoes those thoughts on through his own verse.

The Weeknd and Tyler The Creator’s collaboration comes after the former shared his desire to work with Tyler last spring. “I got mad love for Tyler, the Creator, and what he’s doing right now. Tyler is funny, man,” The Weeknd said during an interview with GQ. The singer added, “He’s somebody that I really admire because he wears his feelings on his sleeve.”

Dawn FM checks in at 16 songs with additional features from Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never.

You can listen to “Here We Go… Again” in the video above.

Dawn FM is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.