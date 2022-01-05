The Weeknd Unveils The ‘Dawn FM’ Tracklist In A New Teaser Video

The Weeknd has so far spent this week incrementally sharing information about his upcoming album Dawn FM, which comes out on Friday. He officially announced the project on Monday, shared the album cover yesterday, and today, he unveiled the album’s tracklist in a new teaser video.

While the tracklist as revealed today doesn’t indicate which artists are featured on which songs, some of the titles are indicative of their collaborators: “A Tale By Quincy” and “Phantom Regret By Jim” appear to be collaborations with Quincy Jones and Jim Carrey, respectively. Also previously announced to be appearing on the album are Tyler The Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never.

Speaking of Carrey, the new video unveils another voiceover from the actor, as he can be heard saying, “God knows life is chaos, but he made one thing true: You got to unwind your mind, train your soul to align, and dance until you find that divine boogaloo.”

Also worth noting as that since pre-order links for the album first went live yesterday, The Weeknd’s online store has been updated to include various physical editions of the album, including some with alternate art that has an aesthetic similar to that of recent Oneohtrix Point Never releases.

Watch the Dawn FM tracklist reveal clip above and find the full tracklist below.

1. “Dawn FM”

2. “Gasoline”

3. “How Do I Make You Love Me?”

4. “Take My Breath”

5. “Sacrifice”

6. “A Tale By Quincy”

7. “Out Of Time”

8. “Here We Go… Again”

9. “Best Friends”

10. “Is There Someone Else?”

11. “Starry Eyes”

12. “Every Angel Is Terrifying”

13. “Don’t Break My Heart”

14. “I Heard You’re Married”

15. “Less Than Zero”

16. “Phantom Regret By Jim”

Dawn FM is out 1/7 via Republic. Pre-order it here.