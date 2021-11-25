The Weeknd has spent the last six months laying off hints about his upcoming sixth album. The singer has often referred to it as The Dawn, but has yet to officially confirm its title. Based on recent interviews, as well as the release of the project’s presumed lead single “Take My Breath,” it seems like The Weeknd’s upcoming album is close to arriving. While the wait continues, The Weeknd shared what listeners can expect to hear on the album during a recent interview with Billboard.

“Picture the album being like the listener is dead,” The Weeknd said. “And they’re stuck in this purgatory state, which I always imagined would be like being stuck in traffic waiting to reach the light at the end of the tunnel.” He continued, “And while you’re stuck in traffic, they got a radio station playing in the car, with a radio host guiding you to the light and helping you transition to the other side. So it could feel celebratory, could feel bleak, however, you want to make it feel, but that’s what The Dawn is for me.”

The Weeknd also spoke about the blend of genres that will appear on the album. “You’ll hear EDM, hip-hop, and three other types of sounds in one song—and somehow, we make it work,” he said.

You can read The Weeknd’s full profile with Billboard here.