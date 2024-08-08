Here Are The Thing Festival Set Times For 2024

Thing Festival is taking over Carnation, Washington’s Remlinger Farms this weekend for its 2024 installment. The lineup is solid, as it includes St. Vincent , Killer Mike , Toro Y Moi , and more. If you’ll be there, here’s what to know about who’s performing where and when.

Thing Festival Set Times For Friday, August 9, 2024

Performing on the Over Yonder Stage are Daughters Of Royalty at 1 (all times p.m. and PT), Radost Folk Ensemble at 3, and Kutt’N’Up at 5. At the Over There Stage are Wyatt Silva at 12:05, CMAT at 1:45, Say She She at 3:25, Unknown Mortal Orchestra at 5:10, and Spoon at 7:30. On the Over Here Stage are Pete Droge at 12:55, Infinity Song at 2:35, Hermanos Gutiérrez at 4:15, Shakey Graves at 6:20, and St. Vincent at 8:45.

Thing Festival Set Times For Saturday, August 10, 2024

Taking the Over Yonder Stage are Herencias Mexicanas at 1, Melody Institute at 3, and MNW Mic Check at 5. On the Over There Stage are Alana Edwards & Isaiah Banks at 12:05, Ratboys at 1:45, Militarie Gun at 3:25, Arlo Parks at 5:10, and Ethel Cain at 7:30. The Over Here Stage will feature McKinley Dixon at 12:55, Butcher Brown at 2:35, Vacations at 4:15, Killer Mike at 6:20, and Toro Y Moi at 8:45.