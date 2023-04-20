Who Is TiaCorine? Meet The ‘Freaky T’ Rapper

Last Sunday, Latto’s Coachella set included a slew of guest rappers, including Lola Brooke, Saweetie, and TiaCorine. And while those first two names might certainly be familiar to music fans since Brooke’s breakout single “Don’t Play With It” has been everywhere this year and Saweetie previously landed her own meal at McDonald’s, some might not be as familiar with TiaCorine, who only recently started breaking out thanks to her viral single “Freaky T.”

So, who is TiaCorine?

TiaCorine is a rapper and singer from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who’s currently signed to South Coast Music Group, the same label that houses fellow breakout stars DaBaby and Toosii. She’s part Japanese, Black, and indigenous (her mother is Shoshone), and incorporates sounds and traditions from all three heritages into her genre-bending work. According to her bio on South Coast’s artist page, she graduated at the top of her class from Winston-Salem State University despite taking a year off after having a baby daughter.

She first received national attention after releasing the single “Lotto,” an upbeat, pop-inflected party song whose singsong quality belies its low-key menacing nature. After signing to SCMG, she released her debut album, The Saga Of 34Corine in May 2021, following up with I Can’t Wait last September. She’s also released a pair of EPs, 34Corine and Pussy, growing her sparkling, style-warping catalog.

Earlier this year, two tracks from I Can’t Wait began making noise: “Chaka Khan,” the initial focus track, sounds like cyberpunk Nintendo game driven by playful boasts. However, it was “Freaky T” that truly took off, garnering millions of streams and views on YouTube. With Latto’s support on the upcoming “Freaky T” remix, it’s likely her profile is going to rise in the coming months as the “Big Energy” star brings her spotlight to the North Carolina breakout.

Check out TiaCorine’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Chaka Khan” here.