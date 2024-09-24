People not from a select few parts of the world might not know this, but TikTok has a streaming music app: TikTok Music launched in July 2023 and is currently available in Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, and Singapore. If you’re a user of the platform, enjoy it while it lasts: TikTok announced today (September 24) that TikTok Music will shut down on on November 28, just over a year after its launch.

TikTok Music shared an announcement online, reading in part, “Dear users, We are sorry to inform you that TikTok Music will be closing on November 28, 2024. After this date, access to TikTok Music, including login, subscriptions, and all other functionalities, will no longer be available.”

It goes on to encourage users to transfer their playlists to other platforms by October 28, and to request refunds by November 28. The TikTok Music website has more instructions.

Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of music business development, said in a statement (as Billboard reports), “Our Add to Music App feature has already enabled hundreds of millions of track saves to playlists on partner music streaming services. We will be closing TikTok Music at the end of November in order to focus on our goal of furthering TikTok’s role in driving even greater music listening and value on music streaming services, for the benefit of artists, songwriters and the industry.”

At the time of TikTok Music’s launch in 2023, Obermann hailed the platform as “a new kind of service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a best-in-class streaming service.”