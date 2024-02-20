Billie Eilish turned up to the People’s Choice Awards this weekend, where she won TV Performance Of The Year for her role in Swarm. It’s something that happened away from the stage, though, that has had people talking about Eilish the past couple days.

What Did Billie Eilish Say About TikTokers?

A video that has made the rounds on social media sees Eilish talking with Kylie Minogue at the People’s Choice Awards this past weekend. Eilish says in part, “There’s some, like… TikTokers here.” It’s hard to hear all of what Eilish is saying, but according to Unilad, some think the full quote is, “I’m like, there’s some, like… TikTokers here, over there, which is just… I don’t need it.”

Billie Eilish at the 2024 #PCAs: “There’s some like… TikTokers here” pic.twitter.com/PhultTjxcy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2024

That upset some TikTok users, including social media personality Bryce Hall, who said in response, “First off, Billie Eilish, I am so sorry that I didn’t acknowledge your greatness and bow down to you. Second, People’s Choice invited us personally. Everyone who attended People’s Choice and was sitting at those tables was invited. So, hate on them. The most sad thing is, I was a Billie Eilish stan. I stanned you, Billie Eilish. And now I don’t think I can renegade to any of your songs anymore, so thank you for taking away all my content.”