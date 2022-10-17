Ice Spice "Munch"
(For You)r Consideration: The Hottest TikTok Trends In Music This Week

(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral trends and top songs taking over your FYP.

Taking a break from our regularly scheduled program, here are seven music-filled TikToks you MUST watch this week.

1. For The Single Girls

@emess222

single rich aunty suits me better anyway 🤝

♬ original sound – Chloe George

TikToker @emess22 uses the intro to Drake’s 2021 “Papi’s Home” to announce her return from “lover girl” to a self-proclaimed “man hater.”

2. R&B’s Most Iconic Link Up

@itsgwilltv

What y’all know bout this song right here??😤🥱#FlexEveryAngle #underr8ted #beyonce#usher#lilwayne #loveinthisclubpt2 #loveinthisclub

♬ original sound – Anthony

Take yourself back to 2008 and sing along with user @itsgwilltv to Usher and Beyoncé’s effortless collaboration on “Love in This Club, Pt. II.”

3. “Chickenhead’s” Unusual Remix

@greglou_

Its kinda fun tho

♬ original sound – Greg Lou

Project Pat’s 2001 “Chickenhead” has seen several waves of popularity on TikTok, and more recently, the southern hip-hop hit has been mixed with a fairytale-inspired beat, representing one user’s assortment of thoughts. The sound is the perfect background music to content displaying the chaos in our lives.

4. Another Ice Spice Hit

@icymahree

♬ original sound – Ice Spice

If two people have staying power on TikTok, it’s the Bronx’s Ice Spice and creator @icymahree. The TikToker responsible for several trends on the platform applies their famous manus-driven choreography to an Ice Spice snippet circling the app. Please keep your eyes peeled on this sound; with the rapper’s rise in popularity, it’ll most likely be the FYP’s next big thing.

5. Mocking Onika

@fletchie_who

Replying to @rysldnlyd when y’all think we getting the album? #fy #barbz #nickiminaj #nm5

♬ original sound – Fletcher Jones

It’s safe to say Nicki Minaj’s personality is infectious. From Throwback interviews to Instagram lives to her presence on Twitter, she’s always up for discussion. User @fletchie_who takes their standom a step further by cosplaying Minaj in the studio. The best part? She even spits a few bars almost identical to what we’d expect from the Female Weezy.

6. This Isn’t Good News

@su_saint

Bout to start listening to Duke Ellington fr ‼️ #freeysl #carti #hendrxx #atlanta

♬ heaven can wait – ✦

The tea going around TikTok, Twitter, and beyond is that Playboi Carti and Future are allegedly facing RICO charges, and user @su_saint has had enough. The two rappers are reportedly the next set of Atlanta rappers to be caught up in the city’s crackdown on gang-related violence. His reaction to the news is backed by Michael Jackson’s crooning on the R&B classic, “Heaven Can Wait.”

7. The Heart Wants What It Wants

@denny2tymes

Lmao the heart wants what it wants 😩😂 #fyp #foryou #viral

♬ I Can Love You – Mary J. Blige

User @denny2tymes reminds us that delusion is REAL. His video, backed by Mary J. Blige’s “I Can Love You,” proclaims that you can stalk someone who clearly doesn’t want you. This is a reminder that a little social media lurking is okay for all those going through a breakup.

