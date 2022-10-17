(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral trends and top songs taking over your FYP.
Taking a break from our regularly scheduled program, here are seven music-filled TikToks you MUST watch this week.
1. For The Single Girls
@emess222
single rich aunty suits me better anyway 🤝
TikToker @emess22 uses the intro to Drake’s 2021 “Papi’s Home” to announce her return from “lover girl” to a self-proclaimed “man hater.”
2. R&B’s Most Iconic Link Up
@itsgwilltv
What y’all know bout this song right here??😤🥱#FlexEveryAngle #underr8ted #beyonce#usher#lilwayne #loveinthisclubpt2 #loveinthisclub
Take yourself back to 2008 and sing along with user @itsgwilltv to Usher and Beyoncé’s effortless collaboration on “Love in This Club, Pt. II.”
3. “Chickenhead’s” Unusual Remix
@greglou_
Its kinda fun tho
Project Pat’s 2001 “Chickenhead” has seen several waves of popularity on TikTok, and more recently, the southern hip-hop hit has been mixed with a fairytale-inspired beat, representing one user’s assortment of thoughts. The sound is the perfect background music to content displaying the chaos in our lives.
4. Another Ice Spice Hit
If two people have staying power on TikTok, it’s the Bronx’s Ice Spice and creator @icymahree. The TikToker responsible for several trends on the platform applies their famous manus-driven choreography to an Ice Spice snippet circling the app. Please keep your eyes peeled on this sound; with the rapper’s rise in popularity, it’ll most likely be the FYP’s next big thing.
5. Mocking Onika
@fletchie_who
Replying to @rysldnlyd when y’all think we getting the album? #fy #barbz #nickiminaj #nm5
It’s safe to say Nicki Minaj’s personality is infectious. From Throwback interviews to Instagram lives to her presence on Twitter, she’s always up for discussion. User @fletchie_who takes their standom a step further by cosplaying Minaj in the studio. The best part? She even spits a few bars almost identical to what we’d expect from the Female Weezy.
6. This Isn’t Good News
@su_saint
Bout to start listening to Duke Ellington fr ‼️ #freeysl #carti #hendrxx #atlanta
The tea going around TikTok, Twitter, and beyond is that Playboi Carti and Future are allegedly facing RICO charges, and user @su_saint has had enough. The two rappers are reportedly the next set of Atlanta rappers to be caught up in the city’s crackdown on gang-related violence. His reaction to the news is backed by Michael Jackson’s crooning on the R&B classic, “Heaven Can Wait.”
7. The Heart Wants What It Wants
@denny2tymes
Lmao the heart wants what it wants 😩😂 #fyp #foryou #viral
User @denny2tymes reminds us that delusion is REAL. His video, backed by Mary J. Blige’s “I Can Love You,” proclaims that you can stalk someone who clearly doesn’t want you. This is a reminder that a little social media lurking is okay for all those going through a breakup.