(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral trends and top songs taking over your FYP. Taking a break from our regularly scheduled program, here are seven music-filled TikToks you MUST watch this week.

3. “Chickenhead’s” Unusual Remix @greglou_ Its kinda fun tho ♬ original sound – Greg Lou Project Pat’s 2001 “Chickenhead” has seen several waves of popularity on TikTok, and more recently, the southern hip-hop hit has been mixed with a fairytale-inspired beat, representing one user’s assortment of thoughts. The sound is the perfect background music to content displaying the chaos in our lives. 4. Another Ice Spice Hit @icymahree ♬ original sound – Ice Spice If two people have staying power on TikTok, it’s the Bronx’s Ice Spice and creator @icymahree. The TikToker responsible for several trends on the platform applies their famous manus-driven choreography to an Ice Spice snippet circling the app. Please keep your eyes peeled on this sound; with the rapper’s rise in popularity, it’ll most likely be the FYP’s next big thing.