Cardi B is hardly one week removed from her “Tomorrow 2” remix with GloRilla debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, and she’s now giving Ice Spice’s TikTok sensation “Munch (Feelin’ U)” the type of boost only she can.

Cardi took to Instagram on Sunday (October 9) to post a steamy video soundtracked by her own “Munch” verse. The Diamond-certified rapper strutted around in a form-fitting black dress, striking several confident poses. “He wants to see what it is like a gender reveal,” Cardi boasts in the verse, in part. “P*ssing on b*tches is really a skill / B*tches dead to me, damn it, dead to me still.”

This sent fans into a frenzy of hope an official remix was on the way. Cardi immediately cleared up any potential confusion. “I’m not putting that song out by the way,” she tweeted. “You know I don’t tease.” When a fan asked why not, Cardi responded, “I like it don’t love it … just having fun.”

I’m not putting that song out by the way …You know I don’t tease … — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 10, 2022

I like it don’t love it ….just having fun https://t.co/3wKL6xKcfP — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 10, 2022

Cardi has been supporting Ice Spice since “Munch” started making waves. Ice Spice attended Cardi and Offset’s “Fashion Night Out” in New York last month.

“Munch” has generated nearly 15 million Spotify streams since its August release, and its official music video posted by WorldStarHipHop has eclipsed 12.8 million views.

Watch Ice Spice’s original video below.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.