After going a full year without releasing a full-length solo studio album, Future is back. Set to release his ninth album this month, the title of which is to be announced, Future spoke with GQ, detailing a “vulnerable” new project, recalling working with Drake, and sharing stories about his early days working with Kanye West.

Before putting out his first major-label album Pluto in 2012, he recalled working under the tutelage of Ye, who has since remained one of his most frequent collaborators.

“Me and Kanye always had a relationship,” Future said. “But it’s hard for people to understand because I don’t put everything on Instagram. Kanye flew me to Paris in 2011 or 2012 to work on music. [Discussing] his clothing line before it came, his shoe business before it came. People don’t know I’ve been able to go to his house and pull up right into the crib. We just never talked about it.”

Future and Ye collaborated on 2014’s “I Won,” and Ye enlisted Future to executive produce his 2022 album, Donda 2. Atlanta rapper Young Scooter also posted footage on his Instagram Story of Ye and Future on the set of a music video, thought to be from Future’s upcoming album. Last year, Ye called Future “the most influential artist of the past 10 years” on the Drink Champs podcast.

“When he said that, I understood why he called me to Paris, even though I didn’t understand it at that time,” says Future. “I understood why we had certain conversations. I understood him being a part of ‘I Won.’ Even him having me write on certain [Kanye] albums that people don’t even understand I wrote on…Sometimes not getting credit when you write with him because the love of the art is…I want it to be right. Top tier. Just being able to create and put those textures over different music, and being involved with something like that.”

Future’s ninth studio album is out 4/29 via Epic.