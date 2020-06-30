It’s been nearly five years since the announcement of TM88 and PartyNextDoor‘s rumored collaborative release, Party At 8. The project has mostly been shrouded in mystery, though a few leaks have kept the idea of it actually coming to fruition alive since.

Uproxx recently caught up with TM88 for an Instagram Live Session, where the award-winning producer provided some intel on Party At 8 and its status. The 808 Mafia member said it all began when the two linked up at a Los Angeles recording studio and ended up making a few songs that evening.

One of the songs, presumably titled “For The Night,” was leaked and TM88 played Uproxx an exclusive snippet of the reworked version by request.

“I really just had to go in and change up the vibe and all that sh*t. But I can let you hear like a little bit of it,” he said from his Atlanta studio before hitting play on a song that is more vibrant and robust than the original.

“I’m working on it still,” he said after playing nearly 30 seconds of the track. “I want him to hear the finished product.”

However, the leaked track isn’t the only Party and TM songs in existence, apparently.

“Man, I think we got like nine or ten songs,” he revealed when asked how many tracks they’ve created.

According to TM, Party At 8 is still being worked on and there’s no scheduled release date. For the time being, fans have one of TikTok’s favorite tracks, “Blue Jean Bandit” featuring Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, and Future and can expect more hits from the production genius all 2020.