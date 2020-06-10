Just in case the message of PartyNextDoor’s PartyMobile standout “Savage Anthem” wasn’t entirely clear, the Toronto crooner has released his animated video for the song to clarify a few points — mainly, that you really, really should not, under any circumstances, fall in love with him. The PIX3LFACE-directed video tracks Party through his nights of debauchery, occasionally juxtaposing his hedonism with scenes of a would-be paramour crying her eyes out after failing to heed his warning, “don’t wait on my love.”

Party’s other videos for PartyMobile have used similar innovative techniques to avoid going the traditional route. His video for “Loyal” with Drake utilized Claymation and premiered on Adult Swim. Other singles from the album include the Rihanna-featuring “Believe It,” “Split Decision,” and a remix of “Loyal” that included international superstar Bad Bunny.

Since then, Party has popped up as a featured artist on a number of releases from others. He appears on the new DVSN album, A Muse In Her Feelings, as well as on Trippie Redd’s new single, “Excitement.” Clearly, he’s staying busy despite coronavirus lockdown — just don’t think that’ll make him finally slow down for love.

Watch PartyNextDoor’s “Savage Anthem” video above.

