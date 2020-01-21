PartyNextDoor has kept mostly quiet since 2016, but a few months ago, he shared two songs that were his first new singles in years: “The News” and “Loyal.” The latter features Drake, and now PartyNextDoor has dropped a fun claymation video for the track, which premiered via Adult Swim.

In the video, the Canadian government enlists PartyNextDoor to help save Toronto from an invading army of gigantic women that has had control of the city for over a year. However, once he is out in the field, he takes an interest in the scantily clad women and goes rogue. Instead of taking them down, he befriends the group, smoking and drinking with them in what looks like a “happily ever after” scenario for him.

Shortly after releasing the two news songs in November, PartyNextDoor declared his intentions to release a new album in January. There’s still plenty of time left in January for him to drop an album, but if PartyNextDoor wants to get his record out on a Friday like everybody else, there are only two of those left before February arrives.

Watch the “Loyal” video above.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.