While Future and Young Thug have been heavyweights on the southern rap scene for years now, Moneybagg Yo has taken his position as a notable talent on the Memphis scene over the last year. His Time Served album from January is only proof of the improvement portrayed in his career. Uniting as one on their latest track, Young Thug, Future, and Moneybagg Yo connect on “Blue Jean Bandit.”

Flowing over production from TM88 and Southside, Young Thug, Future, and Moneybagg Yo each grace the track with a verse of their own, while Young Thug places an eccentric hook in between each verse. The song originally surfaced last year and on the original version, Young Thug was the lone vocal artist on the track which still featured production from TM88 and Southside.

The track arrives days after Moneybagg Yo announced a deluxe version of Time Served would arrive next week May 15. Future and Young Thug recently shared space on a song as they both appeared on Drake’s “D4L” off his Dark Lane Demo Tapes project. Future and Young Thug have also shared releases of their own with Future joining Lil Baby and RMR for “Dealer (Remix)” while Young Thug connected with Chris Brown for their Slime And B project.

Press play on the video above to hear “Blue Jean Bandit.”

