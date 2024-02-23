Eminem has taken living in the past to a whole new level. Apparently, the “Stan” rapper’s key to cutting out the noise online is to downgrade his tech. Yesterday (February 22), DJ Whoo Kid revealed to his million Instagram followers that his longtime friend and collaborator still uses a BlackBerry phone. (BlackBerry, by the way, hasn’t made a new phone in years.)

He wrote, “#Eminem was trying to figure out who ate his last mom’s spaghetti box in the dressing room. I was like @momsspaghettidetroit I told him it was @iamdenaun and by the way yes. He still has a blackberry phone.”

While most followers focused on DJ Whoo Kid’s photo of homemade spaghetti, others couldn’t help but point out the technological relic.

“[Is] that a blackberry,” asked rapper Gashi, leading others to dogpile on.

DJ Whoo Kid, seemingly experiencing secondhand embarrassment, replied, “Yes. He still has it.”

Another user called out their friend and Eminem for being “the only people left in this world communicating w BlackBerry.”

“LMAOOOO the blackberry phone,” wrote one user.

“Does using a Blackberry keep you from aging or what Slim,” jokingly asked one user.

Maybe vintage tech is the foundation of youth everyone’s so desperately been after. Or it could just be Eminem being his typical introverted self. There is no way you can get into an X (formerly Twitter) spat if your phone can’t even access the app in the first place. Kendrick Lamar’s Pgland company might’ve found its ideal customer for their anti-distraction device, LightPhone.