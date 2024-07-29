With Maryland artist Tommy Richman experiencing a massive breakout thanks to his new singles, “Million Dollar Baby” and “Devil Is A Lie,” and with his debut album, Coyote, dropping this fall, there’s no better time for him to announce a tour to promote those projects. The Before The Desert tour announcement sees Richman taking the recently resurgent “mini-tour” route, announcing three shows in major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, and a hometown show in Washington, DC.

The burgeoning star, who is signed to Brent Faiyaz’s ISO Supremacy imprint, will launch the mini-tour in September, and depending on the turnout, will likely add dates or join a bigger artist on tour after the release of his album. Although fans outside those areas might feel left out, this is a smart strategy for the new star; although breakout artists have generated impressive streaming numbers in recent years, using those numbers to justify booking too many shows at bigger venues has backfired on many artists lately. It looks like we might be going back to the slow-cooked method of building artists’ buzz, which will probably prove more sustainable in the long term.

Pre-sale for the three shows will begin Thursday, August 1st at 10 am local time, while general sale starts Friday, August 2nd. You can find more info here.

09/10 — Union Stage @ Washington, D.C.

09/11 — Baby’s All Right @ New York, NY

09/18 — The Roxy @ Los Angeles, CA