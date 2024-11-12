In the wake of a controversy over whether he really counts as hip-hop or not, Tommy Richman will apparently keep plugging away at promoting his debut album, Coyote, with a full slate of 2025 tour dates. The “Million Dollar Baby” singer went on a mini-tour ahead of the album’s release, but now that it’s out, it looks like he’s garnered enough support to make a full 27-stop tour possible. The Coyote tour begins in February at The Showbox in Seattle, Washington, and will run through April 1st in Saint Paul, Minnesota, before hopping the pond for a handful of dates in Europe.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15 at 10 AM local time, while pre-sales will kick off tomorrow (Wednesday), November 13 at 10 AM local. You can find more information here. You can see the full tour dates below.
Tommy Richman 2025 Tour Dates: Coyote
02/19 —— Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
02/20 —— Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
02/22 —— San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
02/24 —— Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
02/27 —— San Diego, CA House of Blues
02/28 —— Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre
03/02 —— Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/05 —— Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
03/07 —— Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs
03/08 —— Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/11 —— Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
03/12 —— Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
03/14 —— Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/15 —— Atlanta, GA @ The Loft Theater
03/18 —— Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
03/21 —— Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall
03/22 —— Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
03/24 —— New York, NY @ Webster Hall – Grand Ballroom
03/27 —— Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
03/28 —— Detroit, MI @ Shelter
03/29 —— Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall
04/01 —— Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
04/29 —— Berlin, DE @ Holzmarkt – Säälchen
05/01 —— Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Old Room
05/02 —— Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode, BE @ Botanique – Orangerie
05/03 —— Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie
05/05 —— London, UK @ KOKO