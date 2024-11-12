In the wake of a controversy over whether he really counts as hip-hop or not, Tommy Richman will apparently keep plugging away at promoting his debut album, Coyote, with a full slate of 2025 tour dates. The “Million Dollar Baby” singer went on a mini-tour ahead of the album’s release, but now that it’s out, it looks like he’s garnered enough support to make a full 27-stop tour possible. The Coyote tour begins in February at The Showbox in Seattle, Washington, and will run through April 1st in Saint Paul, Minnesota, before hopping the pond for a handful of dates in Europe.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15 at 10 AM local time, while pre-sales will kick off tomorrow (Wednesday), November 13 at 10 AM local. You can find more information here. You can see the full tour dates below.