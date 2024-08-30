As he builds on the success of his breakout hit “Million Dollar Baby,” DMV singer Tommy Richman has swung hard into a desert theme for his upcoming debut album, Coyote. Besides evoking the canine avatars of the driest climates with the album’s title, he’s also announced a tour, Before The Desert, aimed at getting fans in his hometown, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles psyched up for the project.

To that end, he’s also released a new single, following up “Devil Is A Lie” with “Thought You Were The One.” And in keeping with the desert theme, the video for the song — which finds him pondering similar heartbroken subject matter to his prior singles — takes him to a moonlight cactus-riddled landscape, where he gets cozy with a date under the stars in the back of his vintage Jeep. The video has a collage/’zine feel, which matches the semi-punk presentation of Richman’s rollout to date.

In a press release, Tommy said of the song, “It’s a great example of slowing things down a little bit… It’s not always about the hype songs. I’m versatile.” He’ll get the chance to show off even more of that versatility on September 27, when he releases the Coyote LP via Brent Faiyaz’s ISO Supremacy and Pulse. You can watch the video for “Thought You Were The One” above, and find more album info here.