Los Angeles-bred newcomer TRAETWOTHREE didn’t have to travel far to come to Uproxx Studios for his UPROXX Sessions performance of “Keep Doing You.” Born and raised in the Crenshaw district, he’s the latest in a proud LA legacy of hip-hop-influenced crooners who perfectly balance street wisdom with an emotional vulnerability that also includes fellow Sessions alumni Blxst, Kalan.FrFr, and Kyle Banks. In “Keep Doing You,” the Crenshaw crooner delivers a smooth West Coast banger perfect for late-night cruising and laid-back turn-ups.

Trae, whose debut project Out The District is out now on Ncredible/Art@War/Atlantic Records, plugs the cool, kickback vibe of LA nightlife into the post-hyphy groove that has come to dominate the LA sound over the past few years, detailing his experiences with smooth precision and velvety vocals. As he puts it, “People look at Los Angeles as having a lot of gangbanging and negativity, but we want to give it a different feel. I’m a young and fly night owl. This is the positive player side of Crenshaw.”

Watch TRAETWOTHREE’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Keep Doing You” above.

TRAETWOTHREE is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.