For yesterday’s edition of UPROXX Sessions, I wrote about how much I love it when artists bring their own props. Truly, not enough of them do this and it’s always entertaining whether it’s something simple like a red cup, or something much more dramatic. Remember when Dana Dentata brought a whole fake murder scene? Good times.

But what I love even more than those are the ones where artists bring musicians with them, because it heightens the actual music as well as the performance. There’s just something about cramming extra people into the set along with their instruments that just livens things up. Kyle Banks apparently got the memo, bringing a keyboardist to his performance of “Bogus,” a groovy, laid-back rap&B cut that sounds perfect for two-stepping on an LA summer night. It fits because Banks is an LA-based artist who has worked with some of the city’s finest, including fellow Sessions alums Bino Rideaux, BlueBucksClan, and Kalan.FrFr.

Watch Kyle Banks’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Bogus” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.