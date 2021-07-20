Compton rapper Kalan.FrFr gives a confident, charismatic performance of his plaintive TwoFr 2 single “Never Lose You” on this week’s episode of UPROXX Sessions, demonstrating why he’s rapidly becoming one of the Hub City’s fastest-rising talents.

Giving off a similar vibe to LA area rap crooners 03 Greedo, Bino Rideaux, and 2021 XXL Freshman Blxst (who has produced beats for him), Kalan blends a melodic delivery and emotive penmanship with lush, G-Funk-inspired beats to tell relatable stories of heartbreak, love, and loyalty shot through with the familiar notes of Los Angeles street culture. Starting off making beats in high school, Kalan retired from San Diego State University’s football team (he played defensive back) to focus on rap full-time.

The switch paid off earlier this year when he was signed to Roc Nation in March. He followed up the signing with the release of his debut album TwoFr 2, which has rapidly become a local favorite. With his deluxe version dropping over the weekend and adding impressive features from fellow South LA standouts 1TakeJay (a fellow UPROXX Sessions alum), BlueBucksClan (stay tuned), and Chicago breakout star Lil Durk, Kalan is one hit away from following his song-rap brethren into the mainstream spotlight.

Watch Kalan.FrFr’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Never Lose You” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.