Blxst Delivers A Laid-Back ‘Pressure’ Performance On ‘UPROXX Sessions’

For this week’s UPROXX Sessions performance, West Coast troubadour Blxst rolls through Uproxx Studios to bless the mic with a laid-back rendition of his No Love Lost single “Pressure.” Rocking a black-on-black Chinatown Market hoodie and his trademark shades, Blxst coolly slides from casually complex rhymes to mellow crooning as he details the ways he stays on point, no matter the situation he’s faced with.

2020 was a breakout year for Blxst, who spent the five years prior building his name with a string of smooth, standout guest appearances. His frequent collaborators with fellow California stars Mozzy, Bino Rideaux, and more led to a splashy debut with No Love Lost, paying off the buzz he’d built and making him a fixture on Los Angeles sound systems. Releasing his two-song maxi-single Just for Clarity at the top of the year featuring Drakeo The Ruler and Russ, he showed he’s just getting started.

Watch Blxst’s laid-back “Pressure” performance for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.