Travis Scott may not have been able to perform at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt as he wanted to, but we now know when he plans to bring live performances of his new album Utopia to fans stateside, courtesy of the Circus Maximus Tour. The tour begins in late September in Chicago and crosses North America, touching down in Boston, Atlanta, Travis’ native Houston, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more before wrapping up in Miami.
The Circus Maximus Tour will be Scott’s first since the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour in 2018-19 with Gunna, Sheck Wes, and Trippie Redd, as well as his first since the Astroworld Festival tragedy. With the fallout from the latter still looming over his head, all eyes will likely be on this tour, hoping for the best.
09/25/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/27/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/29/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
10/01/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/04/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/08/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/11/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/12/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/14/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/19/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/21/2023 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/23/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/26/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/28/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/30/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/04/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
11/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/09/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/12/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/18/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
11/24/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/27/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center