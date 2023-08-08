Travis Scott may not have been able to perform at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt as he wanted to, but we now know when he plans to bring live performances of his new album Utopia to fans stateside, courtesy of the Circus Maximus Tour. The tour begins in late September in Chicago and crosses North America, touching down in Boston, Atlanta, Travis’ native Houston, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more before wrapping up in Miami.

The Circus Maximus Tour will be Scott’s first since the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour in 2018-19 with Gunna, Sheck Wes, and Trippie Redd, as well as his first since the Astroworld Festival tragedy. With the fallout from the latter still looming over his head, all eyes will likely be on this tour, hoping for the best.

09/25/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/27/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/29/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

10/01/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/04/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/08/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/11/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/12/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/14/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/19/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/21/2023 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/23/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/26/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/28/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/30/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/04/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

11/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/09/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/12/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/18/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

11/24/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/27/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center