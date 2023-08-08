On July 26, Travis Scott’s Egyptian fans were upset to learn that Live Nation pulled the plug on a concert scheduled to take place at the Pyramids Of Giza due to logistical issues. However, that didn’t stop Scott from putting on his Circus Maximus concert on Monday, August 7, in Rome, Italy. Ahead of his Utopia Tour, Scott treated supporters to a taste of what’s to come from the upcoming stadium run.

During the elaborate show, Scott reunited with his longtime friend and frequent collaborator Kanye West to perform their song, “Praise God,” featuring Baby Keem. In a video clip posted by XXL, the pair feed off of each other energy as they rap their respective parts of the track, which was featured on West’s 2021 album Donda.

Travis Scott brought out Kanye West during his show at Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/rPu0sFwQSi — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 7, 2023

The surprise appearance from West shocked fans as it marked his first live performance since the string of anti-Semitic remarks he made late last year. Scott took a moment to acknowledge West’s impact on his work, seeming to confirm fans’ theory that his latest album, Utopia, was inspired by West’s 2013 album Yeezus. “There is no Utopia without Kanye West,” he told the crowd. “There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.”.

Travis saying it live 👀🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/y4vWeg5h7t — HorizonHipHop (@HorizonHiphop) August 7, 2023

Scott’s commentary could also be a subtle response to fellow rapper Asap Rocky’s recent diss at Rolling Loud Miami on July 23. In a song snippet, Rocky claimed someone stole his flow, which people online believed was a reference to Scott.