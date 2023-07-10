Travis Scott Wireless Festival 2023
Travis Scott Is Transforming Egypt’s Pyramids Of Giza Into ‘Utopia’ For A ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Concert

Travis Scott previewed Utopia for Houston Astros players in May. “It’s on the way now,” Scott told Fox 26’s Mark Berman at the time. Roughly two months on, Scott announced he’s on the way to the Pyramids Of Giza in Egypt.

“UTOPIA LIVE AT THE PYRAMIDS TICKETS AND UTOPIA PACK On TRAVISSCOTT.COM,” the Houston rapper posted to his Instagram. A separate Instagram post teases, “Utopia is wherever you are.” Similarly, he tweeted, “UTOPIA LIVE AT THE PYRAMIDS CANT WAITTTT TO SEE YA.”

The “once in a lifetime gig,” as it’s described on Scott’s official website, is scheduled for July 28. Tickets were made available here, but both the Premium and VIP Golden Circle options are sold out.

Scott has yet to confirm a release date for his highly anticipated Utopia album, his first since 2018’s Astroworld, but it’s available for pre-order here. The online shop boasts five different “Topia Pack” bundles ranging from $50 to $150.”

Over the weekend, Scott headlined Wireless Festival 2023 at London’s Finsbury Park on Saturday, July 8, before headlining Rolling Loud Germany in Munich on Sunday, July 9. Per setlist.fm, Scott opened both sets with his recent collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, “Aye,” from Lil Uzi Vert’s new album, Pink Tape.

Scott is scheduled to headline Rolling Loud Miami on Saturday, July 22.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

